First Alert Forecast: Record Heat Is Gone. Strong Storm Possible Late Today

First Alert Today For Isolated Strong Storms This Afternoon
High pressure that has dominated our forecast for days and gave us our big time heat, has moved to our Southwest and has weakened. This will allow for a weak cold front to move into the state and give us a chance of showers/thunderstorms today and drier/cooler air (cooler for early June) to be with us over the weekend.
First Alert Today: There could be just enough instability today to give us an isolated strong/severe thunderstorm that could produce damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the Northern, Eastern and Southern Midlands under a Marginal risk of severe weather. There is not much moisture to work with so widespread thunderstorms are not expected and nor is a widespread outbreak of severe storms expected…however, just a few could reach strong limits.
Another decent shot of cooler air comes in early next week. This could push daytime Highs into the upper 80s and overnight lows to a comfortable 60 degrees by Tuesday morning. Hopefully we’ll see a pattern shift late next week to a better chance of late afternoon thunderstorms.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today for a chance of a strong late day thunderstorm
- A few isolated storms could produce damaging winds
- Drier and Sunny over the weekend
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Partly cloudy, not as hot, Highs middle to upper 90s. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Isolated strong/severe thunderstorms are possible.
Tonight: Any thunderstorms end by 10PM. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Lows Near 70
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 90s
