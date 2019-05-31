FIRST ALERT: A few storms are possible Friday, then dry & hot for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day. A few strong storms could develop. Then, hot, dry weather moves back in for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Friday is an Alert Day!
· A weak cold front will move through the Midlands Friday afternoon and evening, giving way to a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms. (Parts of the Midlands are under a marginal risk of storms.)
· Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, brief heavy rain and lightning.
· Your weekend will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
· Highs will be in the low 90s for most of next week.
· More showers are possible late next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’re keeping an eye on a weak cold front that will move through the Midlands on your Friday. The front will likely produce a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms for parts of the area, especially Friday afternoon and evening.
Some storms could be strong, capable of producing gusty winds, brief heavy rain and lightning. As of this writing, parts of the Midlands are under a marginal risk of storms Friday, so keep that in mind. For now, rain chances are around 30%, but that could change. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
This weekend, we’ll see sunny, hot conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
More 90s are expected next week. Rain chances will start to go back up by the end of the week.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Some could be strong. Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
