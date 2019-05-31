Firefighter’s truck stolen from firehouse in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are searching for a truck that was recently stolen from a Columbia firehouse.
According to Columbia Firehouse 9 on Devine, a firefighter’s red Ford truck was taken from the back parking lot of the firehouse in Five Points.
The owner of the truck said the truck has a Fire Union sticker and a Five Points firehouse stick on the left side with a Georgia state sticker on the right. He also said there is a University of Georgia tag on the front of the truck.
If you have any information on where this truck is located or the person who took the truck, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 803-545-3500. You can also contact Crimestoppers by visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.