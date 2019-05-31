CPD collecting donations for 2019 Fan the Head Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is now accepting donations for the annual ‘Fan the Heat’ Program.
CPD will be collecting air conditioning units, fans and financial contributions from now until Labor Day.
Donations can be dropped off at the following CPD locations:
- Headquarters – 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201
- East Region – 446 Spears Creek Church Road, Elgin, SC 29045
- Metro Region – 1800 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201
- North Region – 3905 Ensor Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203
- South Region – 2132 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205
- West Region – 690 Club Road, Columbia, SC 29212
Citizens who wish to make a monetary donation can make a check payable to The Columbia Police Foundation.
Since the program began in 1995, CPD has donated more than 5,000 fans and 1,000 air conditioning units to assist more than 7,000 Columbia citizens.
The program is primarily designed for senior citizens, residents with medical concerns/ disabilities and families with small children.
Eligibility requirements include:
- Citizens must be 55 years-old or older
- Citizens must provide name, address, telephone number (to ensure that the fan or air conditioner is delivered to the correct address)
Exception:
- If person has respiratory problem or a major illness, he or she can bring in a doctor’s statement regardless of age to receive assistance.
If a citizen needs assistance from the Fan the Heat program, they can call the Crime Prevention Unit at 545-3555; or CPD’s Telephone Response Unit at 545-3500.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.