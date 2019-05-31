16 arrested in prostitution operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 16 people in connection with a prostitution operation.
The individuals are facing charges of solicitation of prostitution.
- Pelzer, Stanley- 7/16/64
- Bailey, Nathaniel E.- 1/25/94- Transported by EMS/ field booked
- Brant, Kemaray- 11/5/92
- March, Gonzalas- 11/18/71
- Quattlebaum, James- 12/23/64
- Ramicone, James- 07/29/59- Retired secret service
- Rivera, Luis- 05/22/95
- Roblero, Fiqueroa- 08/22/86
- Muppaneni, Krishna- 10/21/93
- Magan, Bharat - 07/31/60
- Thomas, Kyle -05/19/81
- Riddick, Marion- 08/01/90
- Clark, Bobbie M.- 08/24/85
- Berger, Steven- 06/24/79- Navy E-6 PS1
- Mosley, Travis- 12/14/70
- Ilang-Ilang, Jeremy- 01/09/95
On May 30th, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a six-hour operation at a local hotel.
This operation was set-up with the intention to go after “johns”, unlike our previous operations which focused on the girls being trafficked.
The focus was on the buyer, investigators used various websites that are known where the buyers can go to see what is available in the Columbia area.
Operations such as these require many resources to be successful. We are appreciative our community partners who donated the use of the room and cameras.
