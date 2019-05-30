WATCH LIVE: Trial of SC man accused of killing his 5 children reaches Day 12

(WARNING: Explicit language may be used during testimony)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The defense will continue their arguments in the trial of a South Carolina man accused of killing his five children five years ago.
Timothy Jones, Jr. is facing five counts of murder after being accused of killing his five children in 2014.
On Wednesday, jurors heard from several former babysitters who provided mixed reviews about Jones as a parent.
Jurors also heard from Timothy Jones, Sr., who recalled his son’s childhood and his relationship with his mother. He later talked about Jones joining a church and his shift toward religion. Jones, Sr. is expected to take the witness stand again Thursday.
Jones, Jr. is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
