Sumter man wanted in connection to death of his friend arrested in Texas

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man wanted for questioning about the shooting death of his friend in February has been arrested in Texas.
According to officials, Matthew Tyrell Simmons, 27, who was the last person seen with Raphel Heywood Bostic, 29, before his shooting death.
Bostic was found dead around 1 p.m. on February 16 after railway workers spotted his body down an embankment from railroad tracks at Cook and South streets in Sumter.
Simmons was located in Dallas by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and arrested.
Simmons waived extradition and is expected to be returned to Sumter where he faces assault and first degree battery.
An additional warrant was signed this morning charging Simmons with murder for the death of Bostic.
Simmons is also wanted by the Sumter Police Department on assault charges stemming from an unrelated incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
