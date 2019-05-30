Sumter man dies in single-vehicle crash

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 63-year-old man has died following a collision in Sumter on Tuesday.
According to the Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker, Carl Sellers was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on May 28.
The crash happened at the intersection of Miller Road and Jackson Avenue around 1:20 p.m.
The autopsy results determined Sellers died of total blunt force body trauma.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.
