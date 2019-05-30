Sumter County Coroner identifies man killed in vehicle vs moped collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has identified the man killed in a vehicle vs moped collision.
The accident occurred on May 22 at 3:15 PM on McCrays Mill Road.
Jack Welch, 72, died at Prisma Health Richland from injuries sustained in the accident.
Next of kin has been notified.
According to the coroner, an autopsy is will be performed at a later date at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The Sumter Police Department and Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating.
