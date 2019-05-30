Student, teacher charged after fight at Ridge View High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a teacher and student in connection with an incident that occurred at Ridge View High School on May 28th.
Karon Mack Wilson Jr., 36, is being charged with third-degree assault and battery and breach of peace.
Wilson Jr. voluntarily turned himself into the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center. at approximately 4 p.m.
The 15-year-old student has also been charged with third-degree assault and battery and breach of peace. He will go before family court for his charges.
According to officials, an investigation into the incident revealed that both parties did engage in a mutual fight in the classroom.
