State Grand Jury indicts 3 people for allegedly trafficking counterfeit pills

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that the South Carolina State Grand Jury had issued an indictment of three people regarding their participation in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin and fentanyl.
Benjamin Johnson, 31, of Batesburg ; Shiv Tailor, 21, of Lexington and Savannah Stroud, 20, of Lexington were all charged with Trafficking Heroin in 14-28 grams. The indictment specifically alleged that Johnson, Tailor and Stroud "conspired to deal counterfeit ‘Roxies’ consisting of a mixture containing heroin and other substances, including in some instances fentanyl”.
The case was investigated by the South Carolina State Grand Jury with a partnership of the Attorney General’s State Grand Jury Section, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Department, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Columbia Police Department. It will be prosecuted by State Grand Jury Section Chief S. Creighton Waters and Senior Assistant Attorney General Joshua Underwood.
Bond hearings for the defendants are scheduled for May 30 at 12:30 p.m. at the Richland County Courthouse before Judge Benjamin.
