SC sees several 100+ degree days in May; much earlier than normal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tornados in Texas, flooding in the Midwest, and in the Midlands heat.
“It’s been, officially at the airport, I think over 100 degrees four straight days, and I think we got over 100 today,” said professor Cary Mock, a geography and climatology expert at the University of South Carolina. “In terms of May, straight days over 100, it must be a record. I can’t think of anything like that. We have a weather station on campus, and yesterday it was 105.”
Professor Mock says temperatures this high are out of the ordinary for May in South Carolina, and right now we need some rain.
“One thing that’s a little bit of concern, we’re in a little bit of a drought,” he said. “It’s not severe yet, but the hot weather doesn’t help.”
Mock says hopefully some rain comes from the weather rolling in from the west, without the severity of the storms.
“Probably even starting this weekend, there are some signs of it breaking down,” Mock said. “But it won’t be that extreme. It’ll cool down in a week, and we’ll still be in the 90s.”
For now, folks in the Midlands are just hoping the unrelenting heat will take a chill pill.
