My Take: Hurricane Season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the past week, we have consistently seen temperatures near the century mark. Schools will soon be letting out. And pools have started to open for the season. Yes, summer is here.
It's a time of fun and frivolity. But it should also be a time for you and your family to prepare for the very real risk of hurricanes. Anyone who has spent any time in South Carolina should be very well acquainted with the potential threat.
Last year alone, the Carolinas were pounded by not one, but two devastating storms. Florence and Michael hit a matter of weeks apart. They left neighborhoods flooded, trees uprooted and lives changed forever.
The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season starts June 1st. Experts are calling for 8-15 named storms, 4 to 8 of which will become hurricanes and 2 to 4 will become major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.
So what does that mean for us? Make plans now. While you are out enjoying summer vacation, take a little time to make a checklist. Review your insurance policies to make sure you have the coverage you need. Make an inventory of your valuables and keep important documents together in an easily accessible place. Also, have an evacuation plan for when a storm threatens. And we've said it again and again. Download the WIS weather app for the latest watches and warnings sent straight to your phone. Stay with WIS for the latest developments in the Atlantic throughout the 2019 season. Because let's face it, the next storm can happen at any time…and in this part of the country, the chances are pretty good these tips will need to be put to good use.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
