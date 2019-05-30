LGBT advocates sue Trump’s HHS, SC for discriminating against same-sex foster parents

Lambda Legal, the ACLU, ACLU of South Carolina, and South Carolina Equality Coalition filed the lawsuit on May 30 in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina on behalf of Eden Rogers and Brandy Welch. The couple’s application to serve as foster parents was denied by Miracle Hill Ministries, South Carolina’s largest state-contracted foster care agency, after state officials requested requested and HHS granted a waiver of federal nondiscrimination rules for federally funded agencies. By doing so so, HHS and the State authorized and enabled taxpayer-funded foster care agencies to use religious criteria to exclude families based on their faith and sexual orientation.