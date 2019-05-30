Kickoff times set for Gamecocks’ first two football regular season games

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With less than 100 days until another Carolina kickoff, officials have now released the kickoff times for the Gamecocks’ first two contests of the 2019 season.
South Carolina will open the year with a showdown against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. That game can be seen on ESPN.
One week later, the Gamecocks will have their home opener at Williams-Brice Stadium against Charleston Southern at noon. This contest will be televised on the SEC Network.
Season tickets are now on sale.
