‘It was just eerie silence,’ Fairfield community mourns the loss of two students killed in ATV crash

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - A community vigil was held Thursday night at the Fairfield Central High School gymnasium to remember the lives of two students.
Authorities say 17-year-old Christopher Simmons Junior, known as C.J., was riding an ATV with his 10-year-old cousin Jermiia Scarborough when they collided with a vehicle on West Peach Road at 5:55 Monday evening.
Both Simmons and his cousin died.
Simmons high school baseball coach, Scotty Dean said, “Another former player called me and said coach we at the hospital you need to get down here. I knew it was something bad, I didn’t know who, I didn’t know what.”
Fairfield Central’s principal Tracie Swilley describes the past week as eerie silence, “an emptiness in the classroom.”
Simmons played football and baseball at Fairfield Central- his football coach remembers him as "an unbelievable athlete and kid" who had a smile that will never be forgotten.
As for Simmons cousin, Scarborough, while she wasn’t in high school yet, she had a special bond with the high school cheerleaders.
“We’ve lost kids before but this one definitely hit me in the spot,” Dean said.
Simmons was a two-sport athlete who excelled both on and off the field.
“He’s the type of kid when you see him walk onto the field, football or baseball, you want to know who is that guy? He looks like he can play,” Dean said. “Then when you talk to him you’re like a god, this kid is going to be special.”
Coach Dean says next year to honor Simmons, no one will wear the jersey number 4 or 6, and they likely will have patches on their uniforms in remembrance.
“It’s just a tragic accident that I think could have happened anywhere to anybody but we would hope that if we could learn anything from this would be to take some time and take some necessary precautions when you can.” Swilley said.
South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say the crash is still under investigation.
