Foresty Commission investigating brush fire on I-77 North

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Forestry Commission is investigating a brush fire that happened along Interstate 77 North between mile-marker 38 and 39 in Fairfield County.
According to officials, 1.5 acres of forested land burned.
The Forestry Commission had a bulldozer, supervisor, and members of the local fire department respond with heavy equipment
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported.
The fire has been declared contained and controlled at this time.
