First Alert Forecast: The End Is Near! For 100 Degree Temperatures. Relief On The Way!

First Alert Day Today For One More Day Of Triple Digit Temperatures
Red Flag WARNING Is In Effect For All Counties In The Midlands Through 10PM Tonight
High pressure will start to loosen its grip over the Southeast today! Yay! This will allow a bit more humidity (Boo Hiss) into the state and I think just enough influence from that High for us to eke out another 100 degree afternoon.
The air has been mighty HOT and DRY! It’s also been breezy at times, therefore, there is now a Red Flag WARNING in effect. What does that mean? It means that weather conditions are favorable for wildfires to develop quickly. You should not burn anything outside during this time, also, do not throw a lit cigarette butt outside as this could cause a fire as well. Dry conditions with little to no humidity and a stiff winds at times, could cause big problems if burning. More humidity and a chance of showers the next few days will help.
After today, that will be the end of big time heat for a while. Highs will fall back into the middle 90s to lower 90s (still above normal for this time of year) More humidity means a slightly better chance of late day showers and thunderstorms, still only 20% however, it’s better than nothing over the last 10 days! It looks like by the end of NEXT week, we could see a higher afternoon rain chance, something we’ll have to watch as we move forward.
Again, the good news…things start to cool down.
Weather Highlights:
- HOT! Temperatures of 100 degrees or today
- Red Flag WARNING in effect until 10PM tonight for all counties in the Midlands. High risk of wildfires due to the high temperatures and low humidity.
- You’ll notice the humidity is a litter higher today
- Things start to cool down (somewhat) highs in the middle 90s, which is still well above normal and a return of late day thunderstorms are possible by Friday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Partly cloudy. Very Hot and more humid. High 100
Tonight: Clear. Lows Lower 70s
Friday: Partly cloudy, Hot. 20% chance of isolated late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.