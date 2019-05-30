First Alert Forecast: The End Is Near! For 100 Degree Temperatures. Relief On The Way!

The air has been mighty HOT and DRY! It’s also been breezy at times, therefore, there is now a Red Flag WARNING in effect. What does that mean? It means that weather conditions are favorable for wildfires to develop quickly. You should not burn anything outside during this time, also, do not throw a lit cigarette butt outside as this could cause a fire as well. Dry conditions with little to no humidity and a stiff winds at times, could cause big problems if burning. More humidity and a chance of showers the next few days will help.