Emergency personal responds to natural gas leak at Hwy 321 and West Ball Park Road

Gas Leak at Hwy 321 and West Ball Park Road
By Kiana Miller | May 30, 2019 at 12:56 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 1:39 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Lexington County Fire Service and Lexington County Emergency Medical Services responded to a natural gas leak at West Ball Park Road and Highway 321 .

While on the scene, emergency personnel responded to an overturned vehicle on Highway 321 near the original gas leak scene. EMS transported one person to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Highway 321 is open but West Ball Park Road is closed.

