WATCH LIVE: Trial of SC man accused of killing his 5 children enters Day 11

(WARNING: Explicit language may be used during testimony)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The trial of a South Carolina man accused of killing his five children in 2014 is now entering Day 11.
Timothy Jones, Jr. is facing five murder charges in the deaths of his children in 2014.
On Tuesday, jurors heard from DSS caseworker Sherry Henry, who noted the different times during the summer of 2014 where allegations were made against Jones. After visiting with Jones, DSS found a “substantial risk of physical injury,” which ultimately led to Jones being given a safety plan where he agreed not to use corporal punishment to admonish his children.
Jurors also heard recorded testimony from many of Jones’ former coworkers at the Intel Corporation who described Jones as intelligent but socially awkward.
Jones is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.
Witnesses are expected to take the stand beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
