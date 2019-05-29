UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-20 after Tuesday brush fire

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - All lanes of I-20 are reopened after a Graniteville brush fire caused closures, detours, and evacuations Tuesday.
According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, the fire along I-20 in Graniteville is 75% contained. Crews have estimated the fire had burned at least 200 acres.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the fire Tuesday and the SCFC sent nine fire suppression units and a plane.
The fire also caused I-20 to be closed in both directions between mile markers 11 and 18.
