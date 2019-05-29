Game time set for contest between Gamecocks, Crimson Tide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s SEC opener against Alabama now has a kickoff time.
The Gamecocks and the Crimson Tide will square off at Williams-Brice Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.
The last time these two teams faced off in Columbia, the Gamecocks defeated Nick Saban’s top-ranked Alabama squad 35-21.
South Carolina has won two of their five matchups against the Crimson Tide at home. However, they have lost seven of their last 10 contests against the perennial powerhouse.
Times for the season opener against North Carolina and the home opener against Charleston Southern will be released at a later date.
