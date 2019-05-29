Game time set for contest between Gamecocks, Crimson Tide

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2010, file photo, South Carolina fans cheer before the start of an NCAA college football game against Alabama at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Game Day in the SEC is big business. Kickoff means devoted fans spending millions on hotels, parking, clothing, food and drink around the SEC _ an obsession in nine states and one that is nearly unrivaled in five of those where there's no major professional competition. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File) (Source: Mary Ann Chastain)