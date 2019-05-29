Game time set for contest between Gamecocks, Crimson Tide

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2010, file photo, South Carolina fans cheer before the start of an NCAA college football game against Alabama at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Game Day in the SEC is big business. Kickoff means devoted fans spending millions on hotels, parking, clothing, food and drink around the SEC _ an obsession in nine states and one that is nearly unrivaled in five of those where there's no major professional competition. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File) (Source: Mary Ann Chastain)
By Emery Glover | May 29, 2019 at 12:47 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 12:50 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s SEC opener against Alabama now has a kickoff time.

The Gamecocks and the Crimson Tide will square off at Williams-Brice Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

The last time these two teams faced off in Columbia, the Gamecocks defeated Nick Saban’s top-ranked Alabama squad 35-21.

South Carolina has won two of their five matchups against the Crimson Tide at home. However, they have lost seven of their last 10 contests against the perennial powerhouse.

Times for the season opener against North Carolina and the home opener against Charleston Southern will be released at a later date.

