Southern Living magazine names S.C. favorites on their ‘South’s Best Bars’ list

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It may be “famously hot” out right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a good summer drink!
Southern Living magazine has named their “South’s Best Bars of 2019” list in this month’s edition and a ton of South Carolina bars graced the pages. Along with South Carolina, a host of other bars were top picks including places in Florida, like Sloppy Joe’s, in North Carolina, like The Backstreet Pub, and in Louisiana - The Carousel Bar & Lounge in Hotel Monteleone.
Here’s the list of our hometown bars that you need to try on your next night out!
COLUMBIA:
The Whig
CLEMSON:
The Esso Club
CHARLESTON:
The Bar at Husk
The Belmont
Edmund’s Oast
The Gin Joint
FOLLY BEACH:
Surf Bar
