Southern Living magazine names S.C. favorites on their ‘South’s Best Bars’ list
By Madeline Cuddihy | May 29, 2019 at 10:55 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 11:00 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It may be “famously hot” out right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a good summer drink!

Southern Living magazine has named their “South’s Best Bars of 2019” list in this month’s edition and a ton of South Carolina bars graced the pages. Along with South Carolina, a host of other bars were top picks including places in Florida, like Sloppy Joe’s, in North Carolina, like The Backstreet Pub, and in Louisiana - The Carousel Bar & Lounge in Hotel Monteleone.

Here’s the list of our hometown bars that you need to try on your next night out!

COLUMBIA:

The Whig

CLEMSON:

The Esso Club

CHARLESTON:

The Bar at Husk

The Belmont

Edmund’s Oast

The Gin Joint

FOLLY BEACH:

Surf Bar

