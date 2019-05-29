Second fire within 24 hours in Lexington Co. subdivision destroys home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Fire Service responded to a two-story residential home fire on the 100 block of Chisholm Circle late Tuesday night.
Crews responded to the fire after 11:15 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported. Two people were displaced and the house was considered a total loss.
An investigation is currently underway concerning the cause of the fire.
This is the second fire on this block in the Planters Station subdivision and the fifth fire within a week in Lexington County.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.