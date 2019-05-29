SC siblings help one another stay on par as 1 eyes major golf victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - It's a family affair on the links in the Lowcountry: Palmetto State native Austin Ernst loves competing side-by-side with her brother Drew as the caddie.
“Drew knows me better than anybody. He definitely knows what makes me mad and what makes me tick," Austin said. "But, he’s also a really good player, so, it’s really helpful [for] having him.”
He’s been a steady force on the bag since Austin turned pro in 2012. And, Drew, is a smart sibling. He knows better than to say I told you so on any misreads on the greens.
“No, he’s smarter than that," Austin said. "At the end of the day, it’s my fault; I’m the one pulling the trigger.”
Ernst knows what it takes to be the best.
The Seneca native won the 2011 NCAA Individual Golf Championship as an LSU Tiger. Last year, Ernst turned in her best performance in a major at the Evian Championship where she placed second.
That showing boosts her confidence heading into the U.S. Women’s Open in Charleston.
“Playing well in a major coming down the stretch. Having it on you and hit shots under pressure, you can always draw back on that and helps you going forward.”
Ernst aims at winning her first major crown beginning Thursday from the Charleston Country Club.
