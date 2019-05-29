Richland County coroner identifies Hunters Ridge Apartments drowning victim

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified a young man who drowned in a swimming pool at the Hunters Ridge Apartments at Springhouse Drive in Columbia.
Investigators say just before 9 p.m. last night, 20-year-old Keshawn Parler jumped into the swimming pool. After experiencing difficulty, he was pulled from the pool and transported by Richland County EMS to Lexington Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m.
An autopsy indicated Parler died from asphyxiation due to drowning.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident.
