Residents worry about arson after Lexington County home fires, Fire Chief wants to quells fears

“Not leaving any electrical appliances such as cordless fans, or anything on the exterior of your house especially plugged in. Maintaining good housekeeping at your home, make sure your exits are clear, there’s not trash backed up outside. If you do smoke, making sure you’re discarding those things quite well and away from the structure. BBQ grill, at least 10 feet away from any combustible. Charcoal grill, be very careful of where you dispose of that charcoal, it’ll stay warm for hours. Make sure it’s put into a container that is metal that is not going to melt and is covered with water to make sure it’s not going to spread.”