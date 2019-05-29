Residents worry about arson after Lexington County home fires, Fire Chief wants to quells fears

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - There have been five house fires in Lexington County since May 25th.
Two of them happened in Gaston just two and a half miles apart. On Boy Scout Road and Jimmy Martin Circle.
Three of them also happened in Lexington between Sunday and Monday, all within a mile and a half of each other: Cedar Vale Drive, Wallace Circle, and Chisolm Circle.
Many we spoke with are wondering someone intentionally set these fires. Lexington County Fire Chief Mark Davis says so far, that is not the case.
Davis breaks down the preliminary causes as being unattended smoking and electrical in nature.
Lexington County officials say so far, they have ruled the ones on Chisolm and Wallace happening due to smoking materials.
Cedar Vale and Boy Scout Road: electrical, and they are still looking into the fire on Jimmy Martin Circle.
We spoke with homeowner William Welch whose house burned on Chisolm Circle. He took us through those moments.
“My son come up the stairs and told me the porch was on fire and I went and opened the door and it was just orange.” Welch also said he has lost everything, but was thankful that everyone in the house was saved by watchful neighbors.
“They were all asleep and the lady down the street come up here beating on the door,” Welch said.
Jean Wilkerson was outside when Welch’s home was on fire. She and another neighbor went to help. Neighbors said their actions saved lives.
Wednesday, Lexington County Fire Chief Mark Davis, also spoke about fire safety:
“Not leaving any electrical appliances such as cordless fans, or anything on the exterior of your house especially plugged in. Maintaining good housekeeping at your home, make sure your exits are clear, there’s not trash backed up outside. If you do smoke, making sure you’re discarding those things quite well and away from the structure. BBQ grill, at least 10 feet away from any combustible. Charcoal grill, be very careful of where you dispose of that charcoal, it’ll stay warm for hours. Make sure it’s put into a container that is metal that is not going to melt and is covered with water to make sure it’s not going to spread.”
Davis also pointed out that there is to be no burning in Lexington County due to the dry conditions, except for: immediate food preparation, forestry, wildlife or agricultural management.
