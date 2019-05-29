Red Flag Fire Alert issued for South Carolina as extreme heat rolls on

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) is issuing a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert, effective immediately.
SCFC is discouraging people from doing any outdoor burning due to current weather conditions because of the increased risk of wildfires.
“We’re going to see very favorable conditions for wildfire ignitions over the next few days, particularly with the relative humidity values, which will remain low at least until the weekend,” SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones said.
A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted. A Red Flag Fire Alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires, so residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas.
The Forestry Commission also encourages those working on or with rail lines or other heavy equipment near woodlands to be especially vigilant about preventing sparks and other ignitions from the operation of such apparatus. Any spark, even from a discarded cigarette, in such conditions can trigger a wildfire.
The SCFC also stated that the elevated risk of wildfire in these conditions places additional physical stress on the wildland and structural firefighters who respond to fires, many of whom operate bulldozers to plow containment lines around such fires
The Red Flag Fire Alert will remain in effect until lifted by the Commission, whose fire response teams will continuously monitor the situation throughout the weekend.
