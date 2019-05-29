OCSO arrest fourth suspect in assault, armed robbery of 72-year-old man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fourth suspect connected to the assault and robbery of a 72-year-old man in his home.
“This man was trying to do a good deed for one of these individuals,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “It turns out, however, she was part of a group who were planning to rob him.”
David Johnson, 22, has been charged with first-degree burglary, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Previously arrested in connection to the case is Kenneth Gregg, 35, has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Kayla Beason, 25, and Quachelle Ihenetu, 19, were also charged in the case with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, and criminal conspiracy.
Ihenetu was further charged with kidnapping and accessory before the fact of a felony.
According to officials, Beason led the 72-year-old man to believe that he was helping her by giving her a ride into Orangeburg on April 18.
Beason then made up a ruse to go back to the victim’s home where he was then assaulted by the suspects using a golf club. They then stole cash and weapons.
Johnson was taken into custody by US Marshals on Tuesday in Thompson, Georgia. His bond was deferred to a circuit court judge during a hearing on Wednesday.
Bond was set on Beason at $17,500 on April 26th. Ihenetu’s bond was set at $22,000 last week. Gregg was denied bond by an Orangeburg County magistrate.
