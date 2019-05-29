OCSO arrest fourth suspect in assault, armed robbery of 72-year-old man

David Johnson
By Jazmine Greene | May 29, 2019 at 5:29 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 5:29 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fourth suspect connected to the assault and robbery of a 72-year-old man in his home.

“This man was trying to do a good deed for one of these individuals,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “It turns out, however, she was part of a group who were planning to rob him.”

David Johnson, 22, has been charged with first-degree burglary, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

David Johnson (Source: OCSO)
Previously arrested in connection to the case is Kenneth Gregg, 35, has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Kenneth Gregg (Source: OCSO)
Kayla Beason, 25, and Quachelle Ihenetu, 19, were also charged in the case with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, and criminal conspiracy.

Ihenetu was further charged with kidnapping and accessory before the fact of a felony.

Kayla Beason (Source: OCSO)
Quachelle Ihenetu (Source: OCSO)
According to officials, Beason led the 72-year-old man to believe that he was helping her by giving her a ride into Orangeburg on April 18.

Beason then made up a ruse to go back to the victim’s home where he was then assaulted by the suspects using a golf club. They then stole cash and weapons.

Johnson was taken into custody by US Marshals on Tuesday in Thompson, Georgia. His bond was deferred to a circuit court judge during a hearing on Wednesday.

Bond was set on Beason at $17,500 on April 26th. Ihenetu’s bond was set at $22,000 last week. Gregg was denied bond by an Orangeburg County magistrate.

