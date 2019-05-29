New members of Richland County Elections Board fire director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Director of the Richland County Elections and Voter Registration Commission has been fired.
Tonight at the elections board meeting, the five newly appointed commissioners voted unanimously to let go of Director Rokey Suleman.
Suleman had been criticized after his agency failed to count 1,000 votes in the November 2018 election.
Thad Hall, the deputy elections director, is now the acting director while the board searches for a replacement.
Last February, Governor Henry McMaster fired the entire board. Richland County lawmakers then chose five new commissioners.
They are:
- Charles Austin, Ph.D. // former Columbia Police Chief and former Columbia City Manager
- Duncan Buell, Ph.D. // USC computer science and engineering professor
- Craig Plank // Charter Financial Consultant and State Farm agent
- Anjanette President // Occupation unknown
- Yolanda Taylor // Real estate broker and banker
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.