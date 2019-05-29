Lexington County residents show speak out against Riverbanks Zoo budget cuts

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Council heard from residents this evening regarding the proposal to reduce funding that the county normally gives to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. For the past 40 years, the county has allocated funding to the zoo. This proposal would cut that funding from $1.3 million dollars to $750,000.
Lexington County contributes to about 7 percent of the zoo’s overall budget, and residents who spoke out tonight say, the zoo is well worth the money. Those standing against the cuts came wearing stickers that show their support for the zoo.
“If you cut the budget to that zoo, you’re not hurting that zoo only,” a veteran who spoke at the meeting said. “You’re hurting combat veterans just like myself that rely on that zoo to help us get out of our house.”
He was just one of many who spoke up at the Lexington County Council meeting to try and fight for Riverbanks Zoo to keep full funding from the county.
Council was originally looking at a proposal to reduce the funding normally given to the zoo from $1.3 million to $500,000.
Now they’ve voted to consider reducing it to $750,000.
“We’ll always support the zoo, and right now we just have to focus on our core functions in government,” said Scott Whetstone, the Lexington County Council Chairman. “Our public works department, our fire, our police, our EMS. At times we have been pretty split on this. I believe the original vote was 5-4, so anything could happen.”
Representatives from the zoo say they’re encouraged by council’s effort to try and reduce the size of the cut that was originally proposed. They tell WIS they’ve gone back to council with a compromise, requesting $980,000.
“During the budget workshop, we did come back with the proposed $980,000, which would be about a 25 percent cut in our funding, but at a place where we would be comfortable and could sustain operations as they currently are,” said Susan O’Cain, the director of Communications at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.
This proposal will still have two more readings with county council before it can be finalized, and residents are just hoping that’s enough time to convince the council to vote against the cuts.
Council Chairman Scott Whetstone originally proposed the cuts but says, things could certainly change. He says it’s possible that number could change again.
Representatives from the zoo say that with the proposed cuts they may have to offer fewer free admission days, reduce staffing, and increase admission rates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.