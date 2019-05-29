“I know the challenges of growing up poor in this state” Jaime Harrison joins 2020 US Senate race, challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham

"Lindsey Graham was just at some forum the other day... a State Republican convention. And at the convention I guess he was frustrated because there have been some people across the country, particularly here in South Carolina who said that he should resign. I don't think he should resign- we can beat him at the ballot box. But nonetheless, he was frustrated with that. He said 'Those people should go to Hell'. A senator doesn’t say that to his or her constituents."