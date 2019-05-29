Harrison to challenge Graham in upcoming U.S. Senate race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When Election Day comes around in 2020, Lindsey Graham will have a challenger for his seat in the United States Senate.
Orangeburg native Jaime Harrison will run against the longtime Republican senator in the upcoming election. The associate chairman and senior counselor for the Democratic National Committee made his intentions known on MSNBC Tuesday night on The Rachel Maddow Show.
Early Wednesday morning, Harrison released a comic book-themed announcement regarding his bid.
Graham was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002. Since then, the Republican incumbent has been re-elected twice.
The 2020 General Election will take place on Nov. 3, 2020.
