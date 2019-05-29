Harrison to challenge Graham in upcoming U.S. Senate race

Harrison to challenge Graham in upcoming U.S. Senate race
Jaime Harrison, chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, listens to speakers during a forum on the future of the Democratic Party, featuring candidates running to be the next chair of the Democratic National committee, on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Denver. The candidates spoke during the Association of State Democratic Chairs session. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (Source: David Zalubowski)
By Emery Glover | May 29, 2019 at 9:26 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 9:26 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When Election Day comes around in 2020, Lindsey Graham will have a challenger for his seat in the United States Senate.

Orangeburg native Jaime Harrison will run against the longtime Republican senator in the upcoming election. The associate chairman and senior counselor for the Democratic National Committee made his intentions known on MSNBC Tuesday night on The Rachel Maddow Show.

Early Wednesday morning, Harrison released a comic book-themed announcement regarding his bid.

Graham was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002. Since then, the Republican incumbent has been re-elected twice.

The 2020 General Election will take place on Nov. 3, 2020.

