FIRST ALERT: A little heat relief is on the way to the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One more Alert Day is posted for the intense heat for your Thursday. Then, our high temperatures will start to dip a bit.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Thursday is an Alert Day because of the intense heat.
· We’re expecting high temperatures near 100 degrees Thursday. Heat index values will be slightly hotter.
· A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Midlands until Thursday night.
· Our high temperatures will begin to fall a little bit by Friday through next week as high pressure loosens its grip.
· Highs will be in the mid 90s Friday through Sunday, then drop toward the low 90s for most of next week. The humidity levels, though, will start to rise.
· Rain chances will remain fairly low over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be warm. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
High pressure will continue to dominate our weather for Thursday. In fact, Thursday is an Alert Day because of the intense heat. We’re expecting high temperatures near 100 degrees, and because of the humidity, it will likely feel a little hotter by afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
Also, a Red Flag Warning will continue for the Midlands until Thursday night. With so much dry weather, dry ground fuels and low humidity levels, a small fire could turn into a big fire quickly. Be careful!
Our hot pattern will begin to break down a bit as high pressure loosens its grip and moves away from us, allowing a few rain chances to sneak in by Friday into next week. Our temperatures will start to fall a little bit, too. So, over the weekend, highs will be in the mid 90s. Highs will be in the lower 90s for most of next week. Rain chances are around 20% or so. We’ll give you more updates over the next several days.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Sunny. More Heat. Highs near 100.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
