First Alert Forecast: A Few More Days Of Unprecedented Heat

First Alert Days Today and Thursday For Triple Digit Temperatures
Strong High pressure continues to dominate the forecast through Thursday as we continuing to break record Highs! The High will start to move away and break its hold on us by Friday. This should allow a cold front (weak front) to get close enough to us for more clouds and a very slight chance of afternoon showers/thunderstorms by Sunday. Temperatures will be “cooler” by about 8 degrees or so as we’ll still see middle 90s, rather than 100+
Only isolated showers expected by next week. Temperatures will once again be above normal, just not looking for excessive heat.
Weather Highlights:
- HOT! Temperatures of 100 degrees or above today and Thursday
- Near record high temperatures could be reached and surpassed today
- Things start to cool down (somewhat) highs in the middle 90s, which is still well above normal and a return of late day thunderstorms are possible by Saturday.
Forecast:
First Alert Today - Thursday: Mostly sunny. Very Hot. Highs 100-101 degrees.
First Alert Tonight – Thursday Evening: Clear. Lows middle 70s
Friday: Partly cloudy, Hot. Highs middle to upper 90s
