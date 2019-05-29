First Alert Forecast: A Few More Days Of Unprecedented Heat

Strong High pressure continues to dominate the forecast through Thursday as we continuing to break record Highs! The High will start to move away and break its hold on us by Friday. This should allow a cold front (weak front) to get close enough to us for more clouds and a very slight chance of afternoon showers/thunderstorms by Sunday. Temperatures will be “cooler” by about 8 degrees or so as we’ll still see middle 90s, rather than 100+