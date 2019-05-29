Clemson assistant golf coach says ′ok, I’ll give it a shot,′ qualifies for US Women’s Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - It was a declaration of confidence in Tiger Town.
Clemson assistant golf coach Heather Young had zero expectations heading into a 36-hole sectional qualifier for the U.S. Women's Open in Greensboro, NC earlier this month.
"My boss told me 18 months ago, she said, 'You're going to qualify for the U.S. Open in Charleston, and, I'm going to caddy for you.' I was like, ok, I'll give it a shot, sure," Young said. "Even the morning of, I was like, why was I doing this.
Ultimately, the kids she coaches at Clemson drove her to give it a drive on the links.
“We ask our kids to do hard stuff every day," Young said. "I figured if I ask them to do tough stuff, I need to occasionally do the tough stuff.”
The 44-year-old Young accomplished the goal to earn a spot in this week's 74th U.S. Women's Open. It's a stage very familiar to coach. She spent 16 years on the LPGA tour competing in many majors.
“Realistically, this is probably my last one; I will enjoy tomorrow more than I’ve enjoyed any other first round," Young said. "And, I’m just going to try to learn with the people I’m out there with.”
That includes her boss, Tiger head golf coach Kelley Hester, who will carry the bag for Young.
“We’ve known each other since we were 14-years-old," Young said. "She gave me my first job in coaching. We’re going to have fun.”
And, shoot the best score they can.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.