Banner hanging from home on Charleston’s Battery blasts Thomas Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former “Southern Charm” star Thomas Ravenel apparently has a new critic.
A banner is hanging outside a home on Murray Boulevard Charleston’s historic Battery blasting Ravenel, who is facing assault charges.
On top, it reads, “Keep this guy out your house while minors are sleeping.”
“I have no idea what it’s about but it doesn’t look too good,” Chase Westenfelder, who is from Chicago, said.
The banner lists the charge Ravenel is facing, second-degree assault of his former nanny.
It also mentions Ravenel’s indictment on federal cocaine charges in 2007. At the time he was state treasurer.
Ravenel pleaded guilty and was sentenced to ten months in prison.
However, part of the banner incorrectly claims Ravenel was accused of a crime for which he has never been charged.
People walking and driving on Murray Boulevard couldn't help but notice the banner.
“I think it’s a bit excessive. I don’t know, I don’t know anything,” Asheville, North Carolina resident Kaleigh Smith said.
“I guess it’s a little bit of an eyesore considering all the other houses are so like pristine and seem a little historic looking. So it’s kind of funny to us, a shocking banner on it but it definitely grabs peoples’ attention,” Allison Walsh, who is from Massachusetts, said.
Ravenel’s attorney, Kelly Andrews, declined to comment on the banner.
A phone number listed for the homeowner was found to be not in service.
A trial date has not been set for Ravenel on the assault charge.
