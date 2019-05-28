WATCH LIVE: Defense continues in Day 10 of trial for SC man accused of 2014 murder of 5 children

(WARNING: Explicit language may be used during testimony)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The trial of a South Carolina man accused of killing his five children in 2014 resumes Tuesday morning.
Timothy Jones Jr., is facing five counts of murder after his five children were killed in 2014.
On Friday, jurors heard from Jones’ grandmother Roberta Thornsberry, who detailed what life was like for Jones as a child. According to Thornsberry, Jones was neglected by his mother and was later under the care of his father. Jones was sent to prison when he was 19, but Thornsberry said she noticed his shift toward religion once he was released.
Jones is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.
