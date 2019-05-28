Shooting at apartment complex in Richland County leaves residents worried

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Northeast Richland County has left many residents of one apartment complex scared and some with damaged property.
This shooting out at Deerfield Run apartments, which is just off of Parklane Road.
No one was injured in the shooting, but residents say the incident has them concerned.
“At first it sounded like some firecrackers,” said one resident who didn’t want show her face on camera. “It was so close you could hear it bouncing off the pavement. We ran in the house.”
That resident told WIS she was sitting outside with other neighbors on Friday around 11 o’clock when shots rang out at the apartment complex.
Evidence markers numbering rounds that hit walls and vehicles parked at the complex are still in place.
“A neighbor said their child did hear the shots and was kind of afraid. What if children were out here? A bullet could have randomly hit someone,” the resident said. “I understand there are conflicts and everything, but you have think beyond that because more people can be affected. Try to think about others.”
Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting. If you have any information or tips about what happened, you’re asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
