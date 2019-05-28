Person dies in 4-wheeler accident on W. Peach Road in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A person has died following a collision between a 4 wheeler and a vehicle on W. Peach Rd.
According to Highway Patrol, at 5:55 p.m. the vehicle was traveling west when it attempted to turn onto Orchard Drive and was struck on the right side by the 4 wheeler.
Upon impact, the driver and passenger were ejected from the 4 wheeler. According to officials they were not wearing helmets.
The driver of the 4 wheeler sustained injuries and died at Palmetto Health Richland. The passenger of the 4 wheeler also sustained injuries but their condition is unknown at this time.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle did not sustain injuries.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
