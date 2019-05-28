LCSD seize drugs, gun during traffic stop

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man and a woman have been arrested following the discovery of drugs and a gun in their car during a traffic stop.
Tiffanie Jordan Brooks, 35, is being charged with trafficking methamphetamine, conspiracy to trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV controlled substance.
Robert Carlos Figueroa, 41, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“Lexington County narcotics enforcement agents responded Thursday to 12th Street and C Avenue at the request of the Cayce Department of Public Safety,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Cayce officers had made a traffic stop for an illegal lane change and found a large amount of drugs in the car.”
According to officials, the drugs were stashed in multiple locations in the car, along with a handgun and more than $5,000 in cash. More than 12 ounces of meth was also recovered from the car.
Brooks and Figueroa were arrested on the scene of the traffic stop and are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
