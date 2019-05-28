High school coach, principal remember 2-sport athlete who died in ATV accident

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield Central head football coach never thought that Thursday would be the last time he’d see Christopher Simmons, Jr.
The Fairfield Central football and baseball player practiced with the Griffins at the school. Hours later, he received word that Simmons died in an ATV accident on Monday.
According to Davis, Simmons was “an unbelievable athlete and kid” who had a smile that will never be forgotten.
The Griffins junior wide receiver was “one of those kids you wanted your son to be like,” according to Davis. Fairfield Central principal Tracie Swilley echoed Davis’ sentiments.
“He was a great young man and a model student,” said Swilley.
The Fairfield County Coroner said Simmons died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Davis said he will do what he can to support the students who are grieving and lift the spirits of Fairfield Central during this difficult time.
Grief counselors are on campus and providing services to those mourning the loss of Simmons.
