FIRST ALERT: More intense heat is on the way!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stay cool! Alert Days are still posted Wednesday and Thursday because of the intense heat.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Alert Days are posted through Thursday because of the intense heat.
· We’re expecting high temperatures near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Heat index values will be slightly hotter.
· Our high temperatures will begin to fall a little bit by Friday through next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Friday through Sunday, then drop toward the low 90s for most of next week.
· Rain chances will remain fairly low over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be warm and muggy. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
High pressure will continue to dominate our weather for most of this week, giving way to more heat and very little rain.
In fact, Alert Days are posted for Wednesday and Thursday because of the intense heat. We’re expecting high temperatures near 100 degrees, and because of the humidity, it will likely feel a little hotter (with heat index values up to 101 or 102 degrees). We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. A few more clouds will likely build in by Thursday. We’re not expecting much rain for now.
Our hot pattern will begin to break down a bit as high pressure moves away from us and allows a few rain chances to sneak in by Friday into next week. Our temperatures will start to fall a little bit, too. So, over the weekend, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Highs will be in the lower 90s for most of next week. Rain chances are around 20%. We’ll give you more updates over the next several days.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Highs near 101.
Alert Day Thursday: Partly Cloudy. More Heat. Highs near 100.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.
