FIRST ALERT: More intense heat is on the way!

Our hot pattern will begin to break down a bit as high pressure moves away from us and allows a few rain chances to sneak in by Friday into next week. Our temperatures will start to fall a little bit, too. So, over the weekend, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Highs will be in the lower 90s for most of next week. Rain chances are around 20%. We’ll give you more updates over the next several days.