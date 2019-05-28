First Alert Forecast: Our Record Heat Continues!

First Alert Days Today – Thursday As Heat Wave Continues
Strong High pressure continues to dominate the forecast Today through Thursday as we continuing to break record Highs! A nice breeze by afternoon will help with the heat however, it will also help keep things very dry. Low humidity and higher temperatures does lead to a Fire risk across the Midlands. It’s important to be extra careful burning anything outdoors during this time.
Daytime Highs through Thursday will be at or just above 100 degrees. All models point to High pressure starting to break down by late Thursday. This would allow less subsidence (sinking air that gives us clear /dry conditions) and lead to more moisture (finally) and at least a chance of daily late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A weak cold front may make it far enough south by Friday to give us a few more showers/storms however, there really won’t be a huge amount of moisture to work with, therefore, the rain chance is not that impressive. The good news? More cloud cover will help keep temperatures down from 100 degrees, however, still above the norm for late May early June.
Weather Highlights:
- HOT! Temperatures of 100 degrees or above the next few days
- Near record high temperatures could be reached and surpassed today through Thursday
- Thing start to cool down (somewhat) and a return of late day thunderstorms are possible by Friday.
Forecast:
First Alert Today - Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100-101 degrees.
First Alert Tonight – Thursday Evening: Clear. Lows middle 70s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.