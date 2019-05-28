First Alert Forecast: Our Record Heat Continues!

Daytime Highs through Thursday will be at or just above 100 degrees. All models point to High pressure starting to break down by late Thursday. This would allow less subsidence (sinking air that gives us clear /dry conditions) and lead to more moisture (finally) and at least a chance of daily late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A weak cold front may make it far enough south by Friday to give us a few more showers/storms however, there really won’t be a huge amount of moisture to work with, therefore, the rain chance is not that impressive. The good news? More cloud cover will help keep temperatures down from 100 degrees, however, still above the norm for late May early June.