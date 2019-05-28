Fight at Lower Richland High School leaves one student hospitalized

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fight involving three students at Lower Richland High School on May 28.
During the incident, a 16-year-old student used pepper spray, harming a fourth student not involved with the fight. This student was then transported to the hospital for complications of breathing as a result of the pepper spray.
The 16-year-old was charged with assault and battery in the second degree and with a weapons violation for carrying a weapon on school grounds while the other two students involved, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, were charged with assault and battery in the third degree.
The three students involved in the fight have been referred to the school’s hearing board for expulsion for their actions. Richland One School District and the administration of Lower Richland High School have notified the parents of all the students involved in the incident.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.