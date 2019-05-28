Family still seeking justice after man fatally shot on New Year’s Eve

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police continue to search for two possible suspects in a deadly shooting this past New Year’s Eve.
As the investigation continues to determine who took the life of 25-year-old Traon Davis, the family said they’ve been seeking answers for the last five months now.
Columbia Police said the father of two young girls was at home on the 300 block of McRae Street just off River Drive in the early morning hours of December 31, 2018. One neighbor said that he heard about five gunshots and some people yelling before he called police around 3 a.m.
Investigators also said that there were three young children in the home between the ages of two and 11 at the time the crime, but they were not hurt.
Police believe at least two people were involved and said they also have surveillance pictures of the car that the suspects may have left the scene of the crime in – a light colored Nissan or Toyota according to officials.
“Someone seen something and all we’re asking for is justice for my son,” Davis’ mother Angela Metze said. “We all as a family, we just need justice for Traon because Traon wasn’t the best person in the world, but he definitely, definitely was not the worst person in the world and he was trying to make a difference. They took a lot from a lot of people.”
His sister, Alexis Green, said because Davis was such a private person, Green believes the people responsible were no strangers.
“I always thought that I would get a phone call saying that my brother could’ve been shot because of the friends that we have and the neighborhood we grew up in and the place that he hung out, but for whoever did this to go into his home. The coroner told us that whomever did it had to use extreme force because of the locks and the security system that my brother had,” said Green.
If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can leave a tip anonymously and there’s also $1,000 cash reward being offered if your tip leads to an arrest.
