Investigation underway after early morning house fire in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Crews responded to an early morning fire in Lexington County Tuesday.
The fire took place at a home on the 200 block of Wallace Circle. Crews responded to the fire just before 4:30 a.m.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire and officials have confirmed no one was injured, but the home was deemed a total loss after being severely damaged.
Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire and it does not look like a suspicious fire. The American Red Cross has been called in to assist residents affected by the fire.
Houses on both sides of the house fire suffered minor damage.
Fire officials have begun an investigation to determine what caused the fire.
