Coroner ID’s boy, girl who died in ATV crash in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has released the names of the boy and girl who died following an ATV crash on Monday.
According to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill, 17-year-old Christopher Simmons, Jr., and 10-year-old Jermiia Scarborough each died from injuries suffered after a four-wheeler collided with a vehicle Monday.
Hill said Simmons was pronounced dead Monday at Prisma Health Richland. Scarborough died early Tuesday morning from injuries suffered in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
