Camden Elementary principal announces retirement amidst school shake up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County principal has announced her plans to retire from the school district following its plans to reassign her to a different school.
Carol Przybyla has been the principal of Camden Elementary School for six years. She says her heart is at her school and with the students and families that have walked through Camden Elementary’s doors.
Przybyla says that her decision to retire wasn’t related to the new school she had been assigned to, but her decision rested on her vision to end her career at the school she has led and loved for six years.
"I made a very difficult decision to retire at the end of this school year. I am truly heartbroken to be leaving Camden Elementary and all the children, parents and staff that I love dearly, Przybyla said in a statement. “I knew that when I retired I wanted it to be from Camden Elementary and so the time seemed right. I will always remember the children, families and staff and I will cherish the memories from my time at this wonderful school.”
The school held a parade in her honor Tuesday afternoon.
Przybyla decision comes days after the Kershaw County administration decided to reassign principals to different schools.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.