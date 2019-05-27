32-year-old Senior Airman dies of health complications, officials say

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WIS) - Officials at Shaw Air Force Base said 32-year-old Amalia Joseph died from health complication on Sunday.
According to Shaw AFB officials, Joseph died around 3:20 a.m at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter. Airman Joseph enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2015 and was stationed at Shaw AFB since April 2016.
“We are overwhelmed by grief with the passing of such a valuable member of our team,” said Maj. Jake Schillinger, 20th CMS commander. “We are blessed to have had the opportunity to know and spend time with an Airman like Amalia. She was a hard worker, determined to overcome any challenge she ever met and brought a personality and perspective to the 20th CMS that will never be replaced. Our hearts and prayers are with all those who grieve this loss with us.”
Airman Joseph served as an electronics warfare systems journeyman.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.